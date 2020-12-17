Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Up 5.5%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 1,546,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,320,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.