MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Trading Down 0.9%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 1,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

