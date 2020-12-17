Minereum Trading 128.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 80.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 128.7% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,866,283 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.