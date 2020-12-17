Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,961.00 (mvixy)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mvixy) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $12.01 or 0.00052145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $26,961.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00781552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00163900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00124284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077039 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 149,710 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

