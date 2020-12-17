Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.22

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 12243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Stephens started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46.
Mission Produce Company Profile (NYSE:AVO)
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
