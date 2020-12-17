Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.22

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 12243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Stephens started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $146,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross W. Wileman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 over the last three months.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NYSE:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

