Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mission Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

