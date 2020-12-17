Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.53

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $496,324.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00368151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

