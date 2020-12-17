Molecular Data (NYSE:MKD) Trading Down 5.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 846,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 242,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data accounts for 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

