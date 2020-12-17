Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $147,642.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00364999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

