More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0237 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $47,315.80 and approximately $1,044.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00132157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00786200 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00165204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00124968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00076977 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.