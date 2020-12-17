Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$29.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Fraport has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

