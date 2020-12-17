Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$29.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Fraport has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

