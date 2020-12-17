Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLGZY. UBS Group cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,188. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit