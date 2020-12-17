Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLGZY. UBS Group cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,188. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

