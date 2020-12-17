MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 2.1% Higher

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) shares traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.79. 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

About MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

