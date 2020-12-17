Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 1.5%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 186,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 859,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.
