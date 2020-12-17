Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 1.5%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 186,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 859,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Muscle Maker worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

