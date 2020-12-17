MVL Price Hits $0.0032 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, IDCM and Cashierest. MVL has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MVL has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00059406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00374532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,611,606,313 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest, IDCM, UEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.