Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Up 5.1%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 822,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 433,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $375.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit