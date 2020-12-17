Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Up 5.1%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 822,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 433,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $375.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

