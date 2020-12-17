NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.50

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 2548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

