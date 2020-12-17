National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.33

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 57971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.