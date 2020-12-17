National Bank Financial Analysts Give Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) a C$4.75 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WCP. Eight Capital upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,333,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

