National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.99

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 77363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

NESR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 127,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

