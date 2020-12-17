National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.60

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

