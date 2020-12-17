Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Natixis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit