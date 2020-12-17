New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Director David Ogens Acquires 2,500 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.22.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

