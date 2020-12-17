Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $20,568.09 and $1.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

