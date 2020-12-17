Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $253,814.46 and approximately $144.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00166068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00125751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00078200 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.