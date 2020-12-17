nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 5,000 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $35.86. 7,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,737. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

