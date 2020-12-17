NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.31

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 15973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. CSFB raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.06.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

