Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Up 4.9%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 466,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 267,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$495.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23.

In other Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$82,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,003,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,223,150.32. Insiders have sold a total of 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,419 over the last three months.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

