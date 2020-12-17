NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $133.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $133.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011849 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,849,741,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,449,661,273 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

