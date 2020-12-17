NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $300.00 million in Stock

NVR (NYSE:NVR) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.
NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,091.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3,876.14.
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
