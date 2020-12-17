NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $300.00 million in Stock

NVR (NYSE:NVR) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.

NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,091.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3,876.14.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $56.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

