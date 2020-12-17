OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 22,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 111,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC cut their price target on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

About OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

