Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Trading Down 1.8%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57). Approximately 3,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.20 ($0.58).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.79. The company has a market capitalization of £138.46 million and a P/E ratio of 27.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) news, insider Murray Steele acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,817.28 ($14,132.85).

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) Company Profile (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit