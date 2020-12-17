Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Trading Down 1.8%

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57). Approximately 3,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.20 ($0.58).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.79. The company has a market capitalization of £138.46 million and a P/E ratio of 27.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) news, insider Murray Steele acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,817.28 ($14,132.85).

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) Company Profile (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

