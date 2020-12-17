ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 99.9% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $37,336.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,887.29 or 1.00313401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023414 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00057425 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

