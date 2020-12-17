OKCash Price Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $19,167.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,956.56 or 0.99948182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023349 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00057285 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,154,625 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

