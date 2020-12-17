Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Charles Race Sells 1,789 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $463,189.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,229.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $11.44 on Thursday, reaching $271.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,914. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -140.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.38. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $273.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 193,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.84.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

