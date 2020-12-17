Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $37.09 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

