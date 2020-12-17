Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.43

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 325360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

In related news, Director Luke Evnin bought 151,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit