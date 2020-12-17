Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.31. 5,829,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 1,335,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

