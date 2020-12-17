One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 148,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 213,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

