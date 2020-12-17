One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Up 5.4%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 148,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 213,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit