Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $915,496.31 and approximately $117,399.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00132963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00789080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00166212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00386211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00125836 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00077414 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.