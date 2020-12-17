OpenDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,764.00 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $810,576.59 and approximately $24,764.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00368151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

