Orbitcoin Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $497,548.82 and $13.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.23 or 0.99967774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00476559 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00726313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.