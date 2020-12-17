OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 8,360,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,260,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.30.
About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)
OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.
