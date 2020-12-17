OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 8,360,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,260,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

