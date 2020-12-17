Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Down 3.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 1,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several brokerages have commented on OGFGY. Macquarie cut shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

