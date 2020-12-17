Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 796,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 970,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

