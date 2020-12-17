Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 161,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 45,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

