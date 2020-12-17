Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 1,420,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,377,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

