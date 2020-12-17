PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.57 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and TOPBTC. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $2,159.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017049 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,787,828,980 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex, TOPBTC, P2PB2B, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.