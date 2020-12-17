Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

