Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 2,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 25.06% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

